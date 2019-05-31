Taking care of our own

A recent article about the cost of living and wages in our valley is not surprising, but it is upsetting. The Zurbuch Foundation was founded two years ago to support local families with child care.

Government funding is minimal and difficult to obtain. Many families in this valley make more than the max gross monthly income allowed to qualify, but not enough to pay for child care after monthly bills. Most of our applicants make just above the threshold to qualify for available funding options or have been denied because there are no funds to give. Other valley programs providing assistance: CCCAP, Kids First and town of Basalt. We fill in the gaps. These numbers paint a clear picture that living in this valley has become almost impossible.

Please help us help our community by giving today.

Saramanda Zurbuch

zurbuchfoundation.org

Carbondale