Take temperatures before resorting to masks
Hospitals take everyone’s temperature before entering; that’s the easiest and cheapest way to verify that people are well.
When I had open heart surgery last year I saw absolutely no one with a mask on the entire 10 days and nights I was in the hospital. The doctors and staff only wear them at surgery — to prevent gravity from taking a drip from their lips into your open body.
A thermometer is much cheaper and a much better way to protect everyone.
Wearing a mask doesn’t say anyone is well, but a thermometer will.
Or is keeping us safe really the agenda?
Donna Thompson
Aspen
