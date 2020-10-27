Take temperatures before resorting to masks

Hospitals take everyone’s temperature before entering; that’s the easiest and cheapest way to verify that people are well.

When I had open heart surgery last year I saw absolutely no one with a mask on the entire 10 days and nights I was in the hospital. The doctors and staff only wear them at surgery — to prevent gravity from taking a drip from their lips into your open body.

A thermometer is much cheaper and a much better way to protect everyone.

Wearing a mask doesn’t say anyone is well, but a thermometer will.

Or is keeping us safe really the agenda?

Donna Thompson

Aspen