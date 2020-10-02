Take of Aspen, Pitkin County residents with available testing

To the Pitkin County Board of Health,

I read in an Aspen Times article, with some dismay, of your letter to the governor of Colorado asking that, among other things, a recent negative COVID-19 test be produced for any individuals traveling into Colorado to visit.

Setting aside the effect your request will have on this community economically, my dismay comes from the simple fact that you are requiring something of others that citizens in Pitkin County can’t even get for themselves. It has been well documented how difficult it is to get tested, and even our Pitkin County manager indicated he drove to Colorado Springs to get a test prior to taking his daughter to college. The article made it sound like it was no big deal, he just “stopped at a community testing facility.” Not many of us can just swing by Colorado Springs to get a test before we travel or after we have had contact with someone who turns out to be COVID-19 positive.

It is embarrassing how difficult it is to get this testing. If the Pitkin County Board of Health wishes to limit the transmission of COVID-19, then make it easy for your citizens to get tested and to know the results quickly. With that information we can act as employers, parents and neighbors to take the proper actions quickly. Requiring others to be tested before they arrive without taking care of your own citizens is short-sighted and makes us appear ill-prepared for something we should have accomplished by now. Please make testing for our residents available immediately. Thank you.

John Corcoran

Snowmass