Take climate action at the polls

Glad to see Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman is challenging folks to have a “personal climate action plan.” (“What’s your climate action plan, Commissioner Poschman?” Dec. 28, The Aspen Times)

However, I would like to challenge everyone to think beyond things like recycling and LED bulbs.

Whatever bandwidth you have for addressing climate change, please devote most of it to advocating for political change.

Email or call your members of Congress and tell them you’re a climate voter. Tell them you want them to support specific climate legislation, such as HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan bill that has been introduced in the House.

Lobby your state elected officials to appropriate sufficient annual funding for infrastructure and programs to actually achieve Colorado’s stated goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Thank your local elected officials for setting ambitious long-term carbon-reduction goals, but ask them what they’re doing this year and next year to achieve them.

It’s great if you can afford to buy an electric car or put solar panels on your roof. But what we really need is a movement of citizens calling for policy changes that enable everyone to afford to do these things. That is the only “climate action plan” that’s equal to the scale of the problem.

Dave Reed

Carbondale