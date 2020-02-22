Take Aspen public — all of it

The kerfuffle over programming at Aspen “Public” Radio inspires me to recommend that City Council confiscate all retail and hospitality businesses in Aspen. Run them the “public” way: by a committee of the loudest mouths trolling public meetings, demanding stuff without offering to pay for it.

Why should City Market and Clark’s offer the foods that people select and pay for with their own money? Why should Poppycocks serve dishes selected by people spending their own money? No! Let the city run all the businesses like the good socialists they are and offer only what mobs demand but don’t shell out their own money to pay for it.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen