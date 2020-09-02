Switching the dial from Aspen Public Radio

I am writing to urge others to adopt Jon Busch’s suggestion, made in his Aug. 31 letter (“Music-free, 24-hour blues station,” aspentimes.com), that listeners to KAJX withhold all future financial support to that station until it responds to the countless pleas to cease their 24-hour news format and bring back more balanced programming that includes music.

My husband and I, listeners and contributors to KAJX for over 25 years, made the decision months ago to stop listening and contributing after the station not only started rerunning many programs (who needs to listen to the same thing over and over?), but also abruptly terminated all music programming, ignored input from the public, and treated the many volunteer DJs with disrespect. After broadcasting Chris Mohr’s program recently, it has now reverted to the all-news format again.

However, if you do cancel your Evergreen memberships, beware. When we tried to do that, it took over four months for the station to stop charging our credit card and refund the overcharges, and then only after we finally wrote to several station personnel.

We now listen and contribute to other fine Colorado public radio stations that offer diverse programming, including KDNK and Colorado Public Radio. We hope KAJX listeners will now do the same.

Marjorie MacDonald

Basalt