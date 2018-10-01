Support the candidate who works with the public

It is difficult to make a decision on supporting a candidate if they do not come to the county, attend any debates or participate in any forums in the district. Sen. Kerry Donovan is in Pitkin County and Senate District 5 at least 10 to 15 days each year, answers to voters regarding the needs and interests of the district and runs her campaign with funds from small donors.

Olen Lund seems to have made a deal with the Republican party that if he ran, conservative PACs would pay for his campaign. I have gotten eight cards in the mail from Olen that were all funded by "dark money" conservative PACs from the Front Range. I want a live candidate who is investing the work it takes to talk to voters and earn the money it takes to run a full campaign. Dark money will not support our community.

Lund said he supports selling off public lands. Chaffee County's life blood is our public lands. Ranchers, hunters, fishermen, boaters, hikers, skiers and bikers all benefit from the Forest Service, state parks and Bureau of Land Management. We all depend on and enjoy these lands and we need to keep them public.

Sen. Donovan was the author and sponsor of the bill that established Colorado Public Lands Day. She understands the value of our clean air, water and public lands.

Jerry Mallett

Salida