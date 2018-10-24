Support senior citizens with HCF vote

Many of you know me as the director of the Aspen Animal Shelter. I love dogs and cats, but I also care about the older people in our community.

As the chair of the Pitkin County Senior Services Council, I know the value the Healthy Community Fund provides throughout Pitkin County and beyond. This funding allows our Senior Center to offer a wide variety of programs, including exercise and education, as well as all kinds of outings and activities. Delicious lunches are served four days per week — and delivered to homebound individuals. The friendly, knowledgeable staff members coordinate transportation and offer connections to resources to help older adults age well in our community. Some programs are coordinated with partner agencies in the midvalley and in Glenwood Springs, and Senior Services is now offering programing in Redstone a few times a month.

In addition to Pitkin County Senior Services, the Healthy Community Fund generates vital funding for more than 70 local nonprofits. These grant recipients include physical and mental-health agencies, as well as family, cultural, environmental and recreational entities which all play a part in keeping our community healthy.

Young or old, rich or poor, we all benefit from the Healthy Community Fund. Whether you're helping yourself or helping your neighbor, vote "yes" on Ballot Question 1A.

Seth Sachson

Chair, Pitkin County Senior Services Council