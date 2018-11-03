Support public transportation for better business

I am writing to encourage support for Ballot Question 7A that will maintain and improve the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority's vital service. RFTA's service through the years has been invaluable to both businesses and the community as a whole.

We need to look to the future to ensure that we are keeping up with demand and growth, which is forecast to cause traffic increases of 40 percent in the midvalley by 2030. RFTA is a model for the nation; a highly successful system that we need to continue supporting with our tax dollars. There is no other effort in our valley that is mitigating traffic other than RFTA, so adding buses to transport more riders and reduce congestion is a critical need.

I encourage voters to think long term. This mill levy will provide the capital necessary to replace aging buses (22 of them in three years), add pedestrian safety measures at bus stops from Aspen Village to the Catherine Store, maintain the Rio Grande Trail, add BRT service to downtown Glenwood Springs, expand crowded park-and-ride lots and support my employees who need to ride the bus on weekends, offseasons and late nights.

I am proud to be part of a community that supports its businesses, the economy and our environment. I encourage you to vote "yes" on 7A.

Donnie Lee

Area Managing Director Aspen/Snowmass at The Gant and chairman ACRA Board of Directors