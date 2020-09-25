Support local artists and Independence Pass Foundation at Aspen Chapel Gallery
You have until Oct. 4 to see the Aspen Chapel Gallery’s current exhibition, Art for the Pass, which is in partnership with the Independence Pass Foundation. It features 12 valley artists showing watercolors and photographs. Ten percent of the sales benefit the IPF. The Aspen Chapel Gallery is open from 1-5 p.m. daily.
The Independence Pass Foundation’s mission is to restore and protect the ecological, historical, and aesthetic integrity of the Independence Pass corridor and to encourage stewardship, safety, and appreciation of the pass. The show is in memory of longtime board member Heidi Hoffmann.
Please stop by the gallery and support our valley artists and the Independence Pass Foundation. You can also visit our website, aspenchapelgallery.org.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds
Co-directors
