Support Healthy Community Fund, join dedicated team

It has been my honor to work in nonprofits that serve the humanitarian needs in Pitkin County. For over 30 years, I have participated in and collaborated with the stellar work of people who truly care about people.

Your vote to support the Healthy Community Fund puts you on this dedicated team. No matter the expertise, no matter the passion, without your vote for the Healthy Community Fund, these important efforts would not have the financial foundation that is critical to deliver programs of significant impact.

Nonprofit leaders continue to masterfully leverage these community dollars to bring in multiple more dollars to serve our citizens.

Please vote "yes" for 1A.

Debbie Wilde

Glenwood Springs