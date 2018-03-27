Support for disabled vets is great this year

Amazing! Wow! The local donations for supplies for the disabled vets (coming March 30 and 31 — come meet them at the airport) are better than ever.

A huge thank you to: ANB, Timberline Bank, Music Therapy, Mind Springs, Douglas Elliman, Carl's, Incline, Hamilton and Stapleton Sports, the Ski Shop, Radio, The T-Shirt Co. (Lisa LeMay), Cavalier Concepts, Dr. Miller and the Local's Corner; and from Glenwood Springs the Property Shop and Factory Outdoors.

A new and exciting addition this year is supplies for the service dogs — water bowls from Outdoor Voices and treats from the Rocky Mountain Pet Shop.

We are all thrilled.

Ruth Harrison

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen