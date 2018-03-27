Support for disabled vets is great this year
March 27, 2018
Support for disabled vets is great this year
Amazing! Wow! The local donations for supplies for the disabled vets (coming March 30 and 31 — come meet them at the airport) are better than ever.
A huge thank you to: ANB, Timberline Bank, Music Therapy, Mind Springs, Douglas Elliman, Carl's, Incline, Hamilton and Stapleton Sports, the Ski Shop, Radio, The T-Shirt Co. (Lisa LeMay), Cavalier Concepts, Dr. Miller and the Local's Corner; and from Glenwood Springs the Property Shop and Factory Outdoors.
A new and exciting addition this year is supplies for the service dogs — water bowls from Outdoor Voices and treats from the Rocky Mountain Pet Shop.
We are all thrilled.
Ruth Harrison
