First of all, I support the fact that are so many qualified candidates for Basalt Town Council and mayor. Congratulations to this community. I wanted to show my support for Bill Kane; he has been an ambassador for the whole community up and down the valley for years. He knows of the mobility core issues facing the valley and has been involved in the changes needed for these for years.

Please support and vote for Bill Kane .

Tom Goode

Snowmass Village