Support CMC

We believe we should support Colorado Mountain College's ballot measure and vote "yes" on 7D as a community. Without increasing residential property taxes, 7D will allow us to preserve CMC's legacy.

• CMC was created as a locally funded college 50 years ago by a vote of 2–1, and it remains the only institution of post-secondary education in the communities it serves.

• CMC maintains the lowest tuition rates in the state and has the third most affordable bachelor's degree programs in the nation.

• CMC is the primary provider of police officers, firefighters, nurses, early childhood educators and hospitality workers in our mountain communities.

• CMC provides free college courses to more than 1,200 high school students in the mountain communities.

• CMC is a community asset that we cannot afford to have compromised by the impact of Front Range growth.

Recommended Stories For You

• CMC has served more than 500,000 students since its inception.

• CMC offers each district graduating high school senior automatic admission to college and a scholarship to go with it.

For the past 14 years the amount we, as individual homeowners, pay to support the college is $32 per year per $100,000 of assessed property value. Through 7D, this rate may be maintained to keep the college financially sound into the future, ensuring that future generations of students have access to affordable post-secondary education in their local community. In addition, CMC trustees and elected officials are responsible for ensuring that CMC is operated as efficiently as possible, keeping its costs at a level that is among the lowest in the nation.

Donna and Gino Rossetti

Basalt