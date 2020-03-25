Support Carl’s and other local businesses

I didn’t want to bother Carl’s with my little stay-at-home embroidery project but I drove by, thinking if they weren’t busy I’d rather spend a few dollars locally (and see and choose the colors I’d like in real time). So I drove by. There was parking. Helpers were there.

Please, let’s keep local businesses alive and locals employed. Carl’s has it all — soup to nuts to nut smugglers (and embroidery floss too).

It maybe time for new Yahtzee dice or a fresh deck of playing cards (and a little vino too). Spend local. Thank you, Carl’s, for being here for us locals and I hope our newer locals read and support them too.

Monica Deturris

Aspen