Support Aspen schools with your yes votes

One of the things I appreciate most about this valley is the choice we have in public education. Whether your children attend the Aspen schools or the Aspen Community School, you can feel confident that they are receiving award-winning, inspiring and relevant instruction. I feel that now more than ever we need to invest in and ensure that this rich educational climate continues. With a staggering $19.2 million in state funding cuts to our district, our children are in jeopardy of losing some of these amazing benefits we have come to expect.

In the next few weeks, we as a community have the power to secure the stability and continued success of our students and our schools. There are three educational funding issues on the November ballot: a renewal of the Snowmass Village property tax (2A), a renewal of the Aspen sales tax (2B) and a bond measure (4A) that will enable the Aspen School District to provide additional affordable housing for teachers and staff, as well as critical upgrades to facilities. Collectively, these three ballot initiatives keep our district and our students strong, without increasing the current tax rate.

We can protect our choice in public education, as well as our students, teachers and schools by voting yes on issues 2A, 2B and 4A on the November ballot.

Jeffie Butler

Snowmass Village