Summing up Trump

To those of you having trouble understanding the inner workings(?) of the mind of Trump, picture the following;

A 5-year-old enfant terrible, having discovered what he can do to ants and other bugs with a magnifying glass and the sun, sits in his yard doing his thing for the 442nd time while braying at the top of his lungs “Look at me! Look at me! Look at me!”

(The ament never keeps people awake at night because he can’t figure out why his malevolent stunt doesn’t work with moonlight.)

That’s it. That’s all you need.

Alan Waters

Aspen