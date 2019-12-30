Stranded Aspen travelers pay unnecessary parking fees

Airport parking fees are tough on airline customers with canceled flights. Our flight Friday to Houston was first delayed for four hours, then extended another hour and ultimately canceled. Imagine our surprise when we went to pay and discovered it was $32.

I understand trying to discourage people from using the airport parking as a short-term parking lot. That was not our situation. I would like to suggest an adjustment to parking fees for ticketed passengers who had their flights canceled.

Kelly Iniguez

Rifle