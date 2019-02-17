 Stop the Vailization of Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Stop the Vailization of Aspen

If the Lift One project is truly about skiing, Aspen Skiing Co. should put in a high-speed quad and be done with it. Otherwise, we can call the area Vail South.

Please vote "no" on the Lift One project and "yes" to Bert Myrin and Torre, who truly value this town.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

