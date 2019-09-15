Stop the fluoride insanity

A recent Canadian study produced results which indicated that maternal exposure to fluoride during pregnancy lowered the IQ in their children.

These results replicated a 2017 U.S. government study. Five other studies have also produced the same results.

Do we continue fluoride insanity at the risk of our children? Is it right to risk brain health and continue fluoridating the water in the name of dental health?

To put it another way, would you rather fix a cavity or a child’s brain?

Dr. Tom Lankering

Basalt