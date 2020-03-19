 Still cross-country skiing, thanks to Wilcox family | AspenTimes.com

Still cross-country skiing, thanks to Wilcox family

Letters to the Editor | March 19, 2020

Huge thank you to the Wilcox family of Pine Creek Cookhouse. Even though the cookhouse is closed, they are setting a beautiful ski trail and permitting us to get out doors in this beautiful valley and restore our souls in this time of stress and confinement.

What a wonderful asset to our community. Thank you so much.

Sandy Simpson

Aspen

