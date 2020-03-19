Still cross-country skiing, thanks to Wilcox family
Huge thank you to the Wilcox family of Pine Creek Cookhouse. Even though the cookhouse is closed, they are setting a beautiful ski trail and permitting us to get out doors in this beautiful valley and restore our souls in this time of stress and confinement.
What a wonderful asset to our community. Thank you so much.
Sandy Simpson
Aspen
