Sticking it to the workers
Wow, I want to work for Michael Brown! Yes, government fees and taxes can be a pain in the Asspen, but that is the cost of living and doing business.
“For Michael Brown … it means several thousands of dollars more in expenses that he said he will pass on to his employees.” (“Aspen electeds pass short-term rental laws requiring business license, rental permit,” Oct. 13, aspentimes.com).
Why not pass it on to your customer, Mr. Brown? The $150 annual fee per address is miniscule compared to the single night rate for any Aspen accommodation during peak holiday seasons.
Even if you only rented a unit out a quarter of the 365 days in a year, it equates to $1.64 per 91.25 nights the unit is rented. To me, that does not sound like a make-or-break extra charge for a guest coming to stay in Aspen.
Happy fall, y’all!
John Norman
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User