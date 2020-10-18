Sticking it to the workers

Wow, I want to work for Michael Brown! Yes, government fees and taxes can be a pain in the Asspen, but that is the cost of living and doing business.

“For Michael Brown … it means several thousands of dollars more in expenses that he said he will pass on to his employees.” (“Aspen electeds pass short-term rental laws requiring business license, rental permit,” Oct. 13, aspentimes.com).

Why not pass it on to your customer, Mr. Brown? The $150 annual fee per address is miniscule compared to the single night rate for any Aspen accommodation during peak holiday seasons.

Even if you only rented a unit out a quarter of the 365 days in a year, it equates to $1.64 per 91.25 nights the unit is rented. To me, that does not sound like a make-or-break extra charge for a guest coming to stay in Aspen.

Happy fall, y’all!

John Norman

Carbondale