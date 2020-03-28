Staying put in Aspen

I am that tourist the mayor wants to rid from these rocky hills. I’m not downvalley, baby, I’m right here in Aspen. We the tourists pay, baby. I pay 20 cheddar for my park spot and 200 beans for rides up the hills. Do not tell me to leave. Sorry, but I’m a local. Always have been at every mountain I’ve ever been. I’m the best skier on the mountain, every mountain. I just paid off my credit early of $31,000. That’s how much I’ve spent out here in a month. Locals like me. I will leave when my lease is up. Thank you, Aspen babies.

Andrew Bradley Cohodes

Columbus, Ohio