Stay in your lane, Pitkin County commissioners
March 3, 2019
Our county commissioners have a bad habit of sticking their noses in national politics. They are free to do this as individuals, but not as local public officials.
This time they sent an official county commissioners' letter to Congress objecting to President Donald Trump's emergency declaration. This is not one of their elected duties, nor have the citizens authorized them to use our resources — public resources supported by taxes collected from everyone — to push their personal national agendas. I would like to see this stop immediately.
Jo-Ann Hall
Aspen
