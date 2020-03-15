Stay clean but avoid the brainwash

This coronavirus hysteria has to stop. If you’re sick, stay home. If you have to go about your daily life, don’t cough in anyone’s face. Wash your hands fastidiously and don’t touch your face in public. How much more is necessary than this? My mom was a nurse and taught me these simple ways to stay healthy through flu season since I was a child.

I suspect that the coronavirus hysteria is being used as a psychological tool by the leftists to take over our constitutional republic and replace it with a socialist state. “By order of the Governor, all ski resorts must immediately close.” What a crock. NYC’s uber-liberal Mayor De Blasio similarly declared that “all major industries must be nationalized because of the Coronavirus.”

We must be on the alert for a big bad wolf dressed in sheep’s clothing in all of this. Let’s just eat lots of fruits and vegetables, drink lots of water, wash our hands, and hold firm to our freedoms.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village