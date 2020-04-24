Status update from Aspen Thrift Shop
Aspen Thrift Shop supporters should know we must remain closed until we believe it is safe for our volunteers and customers to be back in business. We look forward to the day we are able to get back to work and welcome the community that has supported us so faithfully.
Thanks to all for respecting the signs that prohibit donation drop-off, we are grateful for your patience and understanding.
Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop
