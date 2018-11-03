Stand with me for Western Colorado

Although every election cycle claims to be the most important, this one will actually have an enormous impact on the future of Colorado. We are at a critical juncture especially for our climate, economy and Colorado values rooted in our independent spirit.

Elections can be a challenging time for many of us; challenges of a long ballot, conflicting political claims, heated debates, a barrage of phone calls and door knocks chasing our precious vote.

I am asking for you to stand with me and support three candidates who I know personally, worked with and trust to protect Colorado. I can personally vouch that these are the people we want on the front line defending our state. Jared Polis for governor, Phil Weiser for Attorney General and Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress.

For 15 years I had the privilege of being elected to serve the people of Western and Southern Colorado. Public service takes hard work and sacrifice. It takes courage to fairly represent the interests of all of your constituents and to maintain a long view of what is best for Colorado, not special interests.

Polis, Weiser and Mitsch Bush are respected for their integrity, courage and hard work, and each will fulfill their commitment to Colorado voters.

Fight for equal access to quality education and affordable health care for all Coloradans.

Combat climate change with bold policies for energy and transportation efficiency.

Protect our economy, including the 500,000 jobs in our outdoor recreation industry, by defending our environment and public lands.

Secure our water future by preserving and protecting water quality and quantity.

Defend justice and equality for all.

Most importantly, I urge you to have your voice heard and vote.

Gail Schwartz

Crested Butte