Spread the word in Aspen about bike etiquette

Scott Mercer’s piece on bike etiquette is a good reminder to most (“A reminder on bike etiquette as people flock to trails during pandemic,” May 22, aspentimes.com). But what about visitors who may not have seen his advice? I have thought it would be useful for the bike rental people to offer a single sheet on which is synthesized the basic trail and road rules for bikes.

And I like to hear that little thumb-operated bell I had on my bike when I was a kid. Far more pleasantly audible in most circumstances a rude shout from behind. A note from one who remembers when not all the streets were paved.

Carleton Cronin

West Hollywood, California