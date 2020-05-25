Spread the word in Aspen about bike etiquette
Scott Mercer’s piece on bike etiquette is a good reminder to most (“A reminder on bike etiquette as people flock to trails during pandemic,” May 22, aspentimes.com). But what about visitors who may not have seen his advice? I have thought it would be useful for the bike rental people to offer a single sheet on which is synthesized the basic trail and road rules for bikes.
And I like to hear that little thumb-operated bell I had on my bike when I was a kid. Far more pleasantly audible in most circumstances a rude shout from behind. A note from one who remembers when not all the streets were paved.
Carleton Cronin
West Hollywood, California
