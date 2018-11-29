Spokesman: Lift One, Gorsuch Haus will pay their way

We want to emphasize that Lift One Lodge and Gorsuch Haus have always been committed to paying all the planning and building fees and other charges associated with their proposed developments. Neither project has asked for any waivers or tax breaks.

The cost-sharing proposal that is still under discussion suggests that the city of Aspen commit some of the fees paid by Lift One Lodge toward the public portions of project, primarily to help pay for the relocation and remodeling of the Skiers Chalet Lodge in preparation for its use as a ski history museum and for skier services.

Allyn Harvey

Spokesman, Gorsuch Haus and Lift One Lodge