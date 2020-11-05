Spare Wagner Park from destructive events

The following letter was sent to members of Aspen City Council.

First, I wish to thank you all for representing the citizens of Aspen. I am a 48-year Aspen resident.

Every year it irritates me that, after the spring renewal of Wagner Park, when it is absolutely pristine, it is literally destroyed by the Food & Wine event. I realize that this even is a major economic boost for our community and has a long history. I am not against this event, but I believe it should be restructured in a manner that does not mean the annual degradation of Wagner.

I also oppose the snow polo event being held on Wagner.

Personally, I am a big supporter of Ruggerfest and MotherLode Volleyball Classic, the two longest annual continuously held events in Aspen. Sadly, both were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Both these events are held in September and have few negative effects on Wagner Park.

Generally, events that don’t impact the park are great for the town. Please protect Wagner Park.

Ed Cross

Aspen