Spare entrance to Aspen the solar blight

What a sad addition to the already unattractive entrance to Aspen a gigantic solar array would be!

Having spent time at the site and knowing what such arrays blast, the proposed Holy Cross array would be a terrible black shiny Darth Vader army on the hillside just below W/J! How terrible for the residents of Brush Creek as well!

Let’s not destroy another parcel of land and turn it into a development that is huge and ugly and commercial! Please stop destroying the land!

Linda Waag

Woody Creek