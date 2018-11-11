Something nice to say about the city
November 11, 2018
A good friend who sits on the Aspen City Council whined to me that he hopes he lives long enough to hear me say something positive about the city. I can do that.
The improvements to Castle Creek Bridge, roadway upgrades, sidewalks and bus shelters: superb.
To my good friend, whenever you need a hug, text me.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
