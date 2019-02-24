Some updates from Aspen Young Professionals Association

Aspen Young Professionals Association (AYPA) would like to thank everyone who participated in our AYPA Game Night — Election Edition event, including mayoral candidates Ann Mullins, Adam Frisch and Torre, as well as City Council candidates Rachel Richards, Linda Manning and Skippy Mesirow.

Attending candidates provided brief descriptions of their experience and platforms, many emphasizing the importance of getting out to vote in this election. Candidates joined AYPA members and community members in three rounds of trivia, including a special round of "Get to Know Your Candidates," which highlighted interesting facts and accomplishments.

We truly appreciate the candidates taking the opportunity to allow our board members and members to get to know you a little better and hear about your visions for our community. (Also, a special thank-you to Local Coffee House for hosting us and curating the selection of the amazing food and craft beer.)

AYPA has been very fortunate to support young professionals in the Aspen area for the past 15 years, accomplished in large part through strong leadership. The AYPA board members would like to acknowledge Ashley Feddersen for her dedication and hard work over the past three years as the president of the AYPA. Her contributions to our organization will be remembered for years to come and have had a great impact on our small community. A sincere thank-you to Ashley; you will be greatly missed!

We also would like to remind the Aspen community that our events are free to AYPA members and $15 for non-members, and usually include a selection of food and drinks with admission. If you are interested in becoming a member of AYPA, have questions about our organization, or upcoming events, please contact me at president@aspenypa.org.

We look forward to seeing many of you at the 13th annual Nonprofit Wine Fair in May!

Reilly Thimons

President, Aspen Young Professionals Association