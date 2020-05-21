Some pointed views

To the planning and zoning department of Aspen. Whoever approved the new mansion at the front edge of the Moore property, looking from the Tiehack bridge, should be fired. In my opinion, it is the job of the planning and zoning commission to preserve the natural beauty and integrity of the open spaces afforded this community. It is obvious to anyone who looks, that this mantra was ignored here in favor of the tax dollars I am sure this building provided.

This building destroys the integrity of the view for anyone who uses the Moore property. The owner has bought themselves one hell of a back yard, however! A very bad decision for any nature lovers’ view!

Scott Miller

Aspen