Some gratitude for Aspen postal carriers

I have to defend some mail carriers! I’m sorry for those who have to get their mail at the post office when it is such a mess, but some postal employees are simply fantastic. Chris Hyrup has been our carrier for many years and she is always wonderful, frequently going above and beyond the job requirements.

I wish you could all be so lucky to have someone like her. One thing you could do to change that is to begin the change you want to see — start by pretending they are awesome and thank them, give them holiday gifts, smile, clear out the front of your mailbox, etc, and I bet at least a few will rise to the occasion. We are all better at our jobs when shown gratitude.

Anita Rayburn

Aspen