Some education about Aspen traffic

Finally, Aspen city officials have figured out that the 3,703 daily trips (in 2017) to and from the Aspen school campus is impacting traffic.

And it comes at peak times when workers and skiers are coming to and leaving town. And of course, the school traffic doesn’t want to wait their turn at the roundabout, so they just barge in like they are entitled. Just like their kids that march around with their flags in the air about global warming, and then get mommy or daddy to drive them to and from school. 3,703 trips per day. That does not include another 3,200 trips per day from the Maroon Creek Valley that are not from the school campus. Or the trips generated by the employee/music school housing and the hospital on Castle Creek.

And then you have all 22 buses that leave all at once at 3:30 to 4 p.m. I bet the number of cars coming from downvalley on a given work day is probably 4,000 in the a.m. and returning home in the p.m. It is time to build a bridge near the Marolt barn to Hopkins Avenue with a road from the school past the hospital to the bridge with an overpass for Castle Creek Road. Just think of the amount of CO2 this will eliminate.

Jim Wingers

Aspen