Solar panels don’t put Wheeler Opera House in the best light
Wondering who thought it was a good idea to put solar panels on the roof of the Wheeler Opera House? I’m sure there are many better locations for such panels that do not deface or detract from arguably Aspen’s most iconic and historic of buildings. I am hopeful that the city of Aspen will reconsider this proposal and look at placing the panels in a different location and funneling the solar electricity benefits to the Wheeler Opera House through the electrical grid.
Lisa Markalunas
Aspen
