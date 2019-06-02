Snowmass, show some love for wildlife
We know that there are dog advocates on the Snowmass Town Council. Are there any wildlife advocates on the council? They don’t have to be mutually exclusive values.
There are already over 80 miles of trails in Snowmass that allow dogs and less that a mile of trail that prohibits dogs. Show our wildlife some love and keep dogs off the new Hawk Ridge Trail.
Larry Dempsey
Snowmass Village
