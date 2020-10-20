Snowmass is served well by Shenk
I am writing this letter to support Alyssa Shenk’s re-election to Snowmass Village Town Council.
I have had the honor and privilege to work with Alyssa for the past six years. We both serve on the Elected Officials Transportation Committee and on Northwest Colorado Council of Government’s Executive Committee. Alyssa comes to meetings well prepared and ready to discuss the issues at hand. She expresses her opinions and decisions in both a fair and clear manner. Perhaps even more impressive is her attention to detail and the fact she never fails to wordsmith! Snowmass Village residents, visitors and guests have been and will continue to be well served and well represented by Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk.
Patti Clapper
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User