Snowmass fees out of control

You know what? Since we owners of Base Village condos pay for the Skittle, we should demand that “users” pay a fee to the Base Village Homeowners Association.

If the rich town of Snowmass Village has imposed this expense on the Base Village owners, they should permit a fee that the town is not paying. Also, there should be a toll for the lower part of Carriage Way that we pay to heat. Thanks, Snowmass.

We Base Village owners also get to heat the plaza for Aspen Skiing Co. and the public. How about a fee on the plaza? A small gate should do the job.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village