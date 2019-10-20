Slusar for Aspen Board of Education

The issues with tests and under-performing by Aspen students have been a norm for a while. The School District with the guidance from the Board of Education has been spending enormous time to spin these results and blame the tests, rather then finding roots and solutions.

So, our third-graders are already behind? What is going to happen later in high school and college? It is already happening: low ACT/SAT; not prepared for college curriculum. As voters, we have a chance to change this: My choice is Bettina Slusar. She is not afraid to face the reality and help direct the district in creating better education starting in elementary school.

Ksenija Ilic

Aspen