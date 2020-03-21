Slow down the viral reaction

Rather than implementing Draconian social-distancing laws, etc., why not rather isolate all those whom they know are the most vulnerable … i.e. those over 70 or so and those with chronic illnesses, and provide a program aid delivery for them? That way, the virus will spread quickly among the healthy and burn itself out in about a month two, when everyone becomes immune. That would save the economy, medical resources and will probably cost a lot less.

Yes, we also can end the common cold by locking ourselves up, but at what cost? A Great Depression where there will be no jobs left and now the populace has become mentally unstable?

Tom Anderson

Aspen Village