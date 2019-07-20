Slam the brakes on speeding

We live on Garfield County Road 100 in Carbondale above Catherine Store. In the past two years we have requested and received a traffic-counter and speed record placed on this road because we have been and are highly concerned for life — either a person, specifically children, or the numerous wildlife — that we are fortunate to live with.

Seven children live on our side of the road in a half-mile stretch. The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour. The results of the count was approximately 10,000 trips per week and 99% of the vehicles were speeding; the highest was 75 mph! Earlier this spring we believe a lady was speeding (there were three separate vehicles that observed her speed) and she struck and killed a pregnant deer.

The other day, two separate incidents happened to make me generate this letter. The first one, another female deer was struck and killed, leaving two fawns without their mother and, unless Parks and Wildlife can catch them, the chances of their survival is slim to none. During the second incident (there is construction right now), a distracted and it appeared speeding driver went right past the flagger holding a stop sign, hit the skids and backed up. Thank goodness the flagger or other workers weren’t struck and killed. What life is worth your getting home two minutes early or going to your desired location? Speed limits are set for safety reasons, so please slow down!

Mary James

Carbondale