SkyCab could solve Aspen’s traffic woes

Finally, something most people agree on — the almost all-day traffic gridlock from the airport to Aspen’s roundabout ranges from 20 to 30 minutes each way on a clear day, and it doesn’t seem like there are any immediate solutions.

With the new proposed 400-workforce housing units (1,000 new residents) directly across from the airport, are we ever going to get through the gridlock in front of the airport?

Perhaps we need a fly over. Fly over? Why not? Let’s find out.

The link https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/biB3O1 asks, “Should we find out if an Aspen Snowmass SkyCab Highway 82 aerial gondola is physically possible to connect Aspen (Ruby Park) ** Buttermilk ** Highlands ** Airport/ABC ** Brush Creek Park & Ride ** Snowmass Rodeo Lot/Recreation Center ** Snowmass Center ** Snowmass Base Village?”

Questions or comments can be emailed to aspensnowmassskycabhighway82@gmail.com.

The light rail study cost approximately $500,000. The SkyCab Highway 82 study is approximately $30,000.

Results of the online survey and hard-copy surveys are to be given to the elected officials of Aspen, Snowmass and Pitkin County to encourage them to move forward to see if a fly over is physically possible. If not, then that idea gets grounded.

Toni Kronberg

Aspen