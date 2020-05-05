 Skippy’s ship of tools | AspenTimes.com
Skippy’s ship of tools

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Your tools are not others tools! If telling an app what you eat and drink, your heartbeat, your sleep, your exercise and you share “every part of your life with the citizens of Aspen online” then great! (“Mandatory digital contact tracing idea raises civil liberties questions,” May 4, The Aspen Times)

Keep your tools to yourself! Many don’t want your tools. They have their own tools, tool! (I could not help that one)

You may also want to consider keeping some of your tools and opinions to yourself, such as your Christmas holiday rant about “he wrong people in town. Some tools are better left in the shed!

John Norman

Carbondale

Letters to the Editor
