Skippy’s ship of tools
Your tools are not others tools! If telling an app what you eat and drink, your heartbeat, your sleep, your exercise and you share “every part of your life with the citizens of Aspen online” then great! (“Mandatory digital contact tracing idea raises civil liberties questions,” May 4, The Aspen Times)
Keep your tools to yourself! Many don’t want your tools. They have their own tools, tool! (I could not help that one)
You may also want to consider keeping some of your tools and opinions to yourself, such as your Christmas holiday rant about “he wrong people in town. Some tools are better left in the shed!
John Norman
Support Local Journalism
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User