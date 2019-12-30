Skippy Mesirow is all yours

City Council member Skippy Mesirow posted on Instagram a video, apparently from his perspective driving in a snowstorm in the core of Aspen. The audio track is Skippy’s voice whining because Aspen is busy in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The voice says that ways must be found to exclude the crowds from Aspen, including “the wrong people.”

Retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers, do you agree? Employees of retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers, did you elect this guy so he could try to eliminate your jobs?

Don’t worry. You can keep Skippy. He’s just like the others on council. It doesn’t matter who gets elected in Aspen. They’re all nuts.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen