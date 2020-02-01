Skies are blue on KDNK

Just when you thought the Bluebird’s wings were clipped, she found a new nest for “The Blue Horizon Show,” now on KDNK! The folks at KDNK Community Radio, particularly Gavin, Cody and Raleigh, have been so welcoming and gracious! They have brought on “The Blue Horizon Show” with open arms and it will air every other Saturday form 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Feb. 1. If you miss the show, you can listen to any of their programs for up to two weeks at http://www.kdnk.org/listen-shows-you-missed. I couldn’t be happier for the enthusiastic, music-loving reception I have received at KDNK. As Bonnie Raitt sang, “It feels like home to me, feels like I’m all the way back where I belong.”

Cheryl “Bluebird” Koehne

Host/producer, Blue Horizon Show