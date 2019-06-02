Skeptical about generic drugs

Officials tell us we are getting safe and effective drugs when we buy generics. As a former FDA investigator and someone who worked in the pharmaceutical industry and just read “Bottle of Lies,” I question that statement. Many generics are made in India and most of the active ingredients in our drugs are made in China. India has little incentive for producing quality drugs. There is limited oversight by the FDA in these countries. It appears the FDA is lax and influenced by politics.

Generics save insurance companies, the government and consumers money, but I do not feel they are all high-quality products.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen