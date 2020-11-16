Shut down non-essentials immediately

Dear elected officials,

I implore you to consider shutting down nonessential businesses as soon as possible.

COVID-19 cases are spiking in our county and state. My child who works at a local restaurant came down with symptoms last week and received positive test results. Between testing availability and results, the process took 84 hours of precious time. Our health care system is currently overwhelmed and inundated. My family and I are exhibiting symptoms and will be tested.

We have been extremely cautious the past eight months; wearing masks, washing our hands and staying away from social gatherings. Going to work at a nonessential business is currently a great threat to our community; the percentage of cases are on an uncontrollable rise. Currently, we can not stay safe at work!

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered New Mexico residents to stay at home for 14 days, beginning Monday through Nov. 30. Nonessential businesses are to close, with a $5,000 fine in place. Bold and brilliant move on her part; she is protecting her people, the citizens of New Mexico.

Safer at home is simply not adequate; stay at home is essential now!

Please consider doing the same for our state. Money is money, life is life. Let’s protect our fellow Coloradans.

Amy Rutkowski

Aspen