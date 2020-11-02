Show respect by covering your face
I made my weekly trip to the Basalt post office the other day. I encountered two separate men as I was leaving with my mail. Neither of the gentlemen wore a mask or any kind of cover on their face, and did not give me a safe distance between us.
As a three-time cancer survivor with health issues, I felt greatly disrespected by these two men, my fellow members of the Basalt community. I am making a plea for all the members of the community of Basalt to follow the guidelines for keeping people safe. I usually go to the post office before daylight or after dark to keep myself safe, but the cold weather pushed me to try during daylight hours. I shouldn’t have to slink around in the dark to keep myself safe. Wearing a mask is a simple thing to do for you to respect neighbors. It’s all about respect for every community member.
Gail Owens
Basalt
